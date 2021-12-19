I recently read about the 26 heroes from Louisiana who were awarded the Medal of Honor.
Everyone should know who these brave individuals are.
It occurred to me that the former Lee Circle presents a perfect opportunity to honor these men, as well as future recipients. The location is very appropriate as it is adjacent to the National WWII Museum.
Possibly, the museum could become involved in the creation and administration of the “Medal of Honor” circle.
Hopefully, this letter will spur someone’s imagination to make this happen.
MARSHALL RYALS
retired attorney
Metairie