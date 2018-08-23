Where are our elected officials, those who took an oath to guard and protect our Constitution? Their absence has allowed a deceitful and dishonest president to tear us apart.
I believe their actions have been unconscionable, reprehensible, repulsive and immoral. Their duplicity has allowed him to continue with his misdeeds and offenses against our country, its people our allies. Again, I ask, where are our courageous leaders? We have and are witnessing the cowardliness they have demonstrated in protecting our nation. The very fabric of our nation is being eroded before our eyes.
Why are they aiding Trump in setting up a dictatorship in our country? Men fought and died from 1775-1783 in what was known as the Revolutionary War. That war was fought to end tyranny. Are they really willing to throw away something that some of their ancestors may have died for? This president has acted and is behaving like a dictator. If as a leader they fear the loss of votes and power, what power do they think they are going to have in a dictatorship? They have already become silent and motionless under this president. I do not think it is too late to change the course of what could possibly lay ahead for us. Do they not believe our democracy is worth fighting for?
They should stand up for what they know in their heart is right for the people and country they represent. Do they really want to take this country and its people back in time?
If that is where they intend to lead this great nation, I believe it is shameful, and there is a very special place in history waiting for them. God blesses his angels.
Joyce York
retired Louisiana state worker
Baton Rouge