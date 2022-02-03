I find it fascinating that Will Sutton, whose every essay bristles with charges of racism, writes not a word about race in his study of crime's "troubling national trend."
How can you have an honest "conversation" about race if you fail to accept as givens the overwhelming predominance of Black-on-Black violent crime, the indisputable concentration of that crime in Black/Democrat-run cities, the green light given that crime by Black Lives Matter/Democrat-pushed efforts to cripple district attorneys and dismantle police departments and that ever-present elephant in the room, the predominantly fatherless Black family?
No doubt Sutton would attribute all of these wild imbalances to the ongoing cruel mastery of Whites in control of some "system." But how can you "help solve" "crime problems" if you enforce a woke muzzle on four of their biggest contributing sources?
Well, you don't. You just parrot "race-neutral" statistics that mean next to nothing and pass it off as meaningful scholarship.
MICHAEL MCGRATH DURAN SR.
lawyer
Metairie