“Gun violence” — two separate words that, when combined, describe a big problem in the United States today. What should we do?
Taking the words separately, if we remove “gun,” “violence” remains a problem. If we remove “violence,” “gun” is not a problem.
After doing the easy work of passing sensible gun control legislation, whatever that means to an ineffective, self-centered, hypocritical, partisan Congress, maybe we can begin the hard work of reversing the societal decline that is producing so many confused, intolerant, angry and hate-filled people.
Those issues, combined with a total disregard for the lives and property of others, a lack of self-esteem and a lack of self-control, create an environment where more violence can be expected. The weapon of choice may change but the carnage will be with us as long as that potentially explosive environment is with us.
After gun control legislation is passed, the hard work still needs to be done if we expect to make progress reducing violence.
BO BIENVENU
retired veteran
Prairieville