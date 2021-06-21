Crime is surging in New Orleans. Victims are suffering. Our post-pandemic recovery is threatened. As of June 15, shootings increased 109%, homicides increased 78%, and carjackings increased a staggering 176% compared with 2019. Connected to each of these statistics is a victim. The city must take specific actions to stop the carnage and protect the public.
First, NOPD should get a 10% pay raise, phased in over three years. Manpower is at its lowest point since 1978. In 2010, the NOPD consisted of 1,500 officers; the force now consists of only 1,124 active officers. Annually, we lose more officers than we add. A pay raise would retain and recruit more officers and help morale.
Second, we should increase the recruiting budget to $1 million annually.
Third, the city should fund a communications plan highlighting the tremendous progress made by the NOPD during the past 10 years.
Fourth, because technology is critical, the city should fund eight additional crime analysts, one in each district. The Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security maintains the Real Time Crime Center. This tech hub needs additional staff to support the growth in service calls. The City Council should also rewrite the ill-advised ordinance that has limited the NOPD’s use of vital technologies available in the RTCC. And we must immediately implement an effective electronic monitoring program. Full deployment of available crime-fighting technology will serve as a force multiplier.
Fifth, the District Attorney must 1) invest in a robust victim/witness assistance and protection program, 2) fully implement and staff violent crime and gang-focused units, 3) use federal partnerships to transfer cases to federal court, and 4) ensure consequences for violent offenders.
Finally, the city must invest in and help scale proven community-based interventions that address the root causes of crime.
While crime is an issue nationally, our issues are local. These are the action steps we need. Now.
MICHAEL COWAN
GREGORY RUSOVICH
past chairs, New Orleans Crime Coalition