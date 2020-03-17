Thank you for staying home. I am so grateful for the conscientious response of so many folks to shop responsibly, stay away from large groups. We are fortunate to have Gov. John Bel Edwards as our leader because his West Point and Army Ranger training gives us confidence in times of crisis.
We are grateful for his concern for working families, school children and the elderly. We all need to be conscientious about where we are and who we are with in small groups.
Many of us are fortunate that we can afford to shop, cook and hunker down for a few weeks. Many of Louisiana citizens can’t afford not to work, can’t afford to stay home and take care of the kids.
We need to help our neighbors and contribute to the food banks. We need to maximize government response. We need the governor to use the national emergency declaration to expand emergency food stamps, emergency unemployment insurance and encourage businesses to pay voluntary paid leave. Some families are already in desperate circumstances and this disaster will cause hunger and hardship. We need to support our friends and neighbors.
We also need the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate to suspend the legislature for at least 30 days. We need to send the legislators home to take care of their families and constituents. We don’t need legislators, state employees, lobbyists, advocates and citizens crammed into the State Capitol. It is time to send everyone home.
The Legislature can come back at the end of April and pass the state budget. It is time to go home and ride out the COVID-19 storm.
MELISSA S. FLOURNOY
former legislator
Baton Rouge