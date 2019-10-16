This concerns our hometown Little Miss Sunshine (Ellen DeGeneres) and columnist Dan Fagan’s piece on her and the Woke Party’s vilification of her for hanging out with George W. Bush.
Have we gotten so out of touch with our Christian heritage that a celebrity becomes a breath of fresh air — as well as a lightning rod for hate — just because she happens to live out 2,000-year old wisdom? You know that Sermon on the Mount stuff about “loving your enemies”: “If you love only those who love you . . . Even the tax-gatherers do as much as that. If you greet only your brothers, what is there extraordinary about that? Even the heathen do as much.” Matthew 5:44-47.
Who’s more “woke”: the “friend of tax-gatherers and sinners” or the Pharisee quick to shout “Blasphemy!”, who “says one thing and does another?” How can you claim to be woke if you are ignorant of our culture’s firstborn of “the Woke?"
Michael McGrath Duran Sr.
attorney
Metairie