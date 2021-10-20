Crime is up in New Orleans. Prosecuting violent felony offenders is way down. On any given weekend: shootings, murders, carjackings and robberies. But those don’t seem to register at all as an issue in this year’s mayoral or City Council races among the 55 candidates running.
Nobody wants to step up as the law-and-order candidate, and voters do not seem to be looking for one. On the flip side, nobody’s running as the defund-the-police candidate, but there is an ex-con, Oliver Thomas, who admitted taking bribes while he was a council member to pay for his gambling habit.
Even New York City is trying to get crime under control by electing a mayor who was a 22-year veteran and captain of the police department.
Politicians run polls to find out what voters are thinking so they can tell you what they think you want to hear to get your vote. Most voters are too busy to pay attention to campaigns. They just know if they are happy or not with the way things are going.
A poll reported in Big Easy Magazine and funded by ACORN International was conducted Sept. 29-30. It surveyed 815 Orleans registered voters with a margin of error +/- 3.4%.
The survey asked whether citizens feel safer now than they did before Mayor LaToya Cantrell took office.
Only 19% feel safer now, 45% do not feel safer, and 35% are undecided.
Despite extra police protection available in the 8th District, 71% of residents in the French Quarter/CBD/Warehouse District do not feel as safe since Cantrell took office.
Based on Cantrell’s performance during the last four years, survey participants were asked if they would prefer to vote for Cantrell or another candidate.
Fewer than half the respondents (45%) were fully committed to voting for Cantrell. Thirty-three percent said they would prefer another candidate and the remainder were undecided.
Consumers usually examine products to make sure they get a good deal. But when it comes to researching political candidates, people feel their individual votes have almost no effect on outcomes, so they have little motivation to study candidates. As a result, folks tend to know more about favorite television shows than who represents them on the council, in the state Legislature, or in Congress.
Politicians know this and try to hustle voters using popular slogans never expecting you to do homework before or after the election.
Working for and with mayors, governors, members of Congress, and presidents, I’ve seen the good, bad and ugly up close.
Holding office used to mean a chance to give back if you’ve been blessed with success, or a chance to build a better future for your family, or both.
When picking your slate, consider the teacher test: Would you put this person in charge of your child’s education? Because you are voting for someone who will impact their future.
Louisiana is the second most corrupt state in America according to a report from the University of Chicago analyzing public corruption statistics released by the U.S. Department of Justice across all states and federal judicial districts. The ranking is based on convictions of public officials and government contractors. Our 2.62 per 10,000 inhabitants was behind Washington, D.C. (16.79) but ahead of Chicago (1.66).
I’ve worked with many who held office, were convicted, and went to jail: former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards and legislators Michael O’Keefe (president of the Senate), “Dollar” Bill Jefferson, Renée Gill Pratt, Ray Nagin, Derrick Shepherd and on and on.
So if I’m cynical, there’s plenty of experience to base it on in real-life Louisiana politics.
Edwards and Shepherd tried to make comebacks after jail and failed. Now Oliver Thomas thinks if he moves to a completely different part of New Orleans, the East, voters will forgive or forget his crime of taking bribes and kickbacks on the City Council, charges to which he pleaded guilty.
”Bad officials are the ones elected by good citizens who do not vote,” wrote George Jean Nathan, an American drama critic and magazine editor. Think about that when early voting begins Oct. 30 for a week, before Election Day Nov. 13.
Many are expecting a low turnout, so your vote is more important than ever.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.