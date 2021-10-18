Viruses mutate as they pass from one person to another forming different variants.
The only way to stop this development is for everyone to become vaccinated and to take precautions until the pandemic has run its course.
The reason why our country has experienced so many deaths due to COVID-19 is due to the foolishness of a population misled by politicians and propaganda from the media to think that vaccines for a deadly contagious disease is unnecessary.
More people have died of COVID-19 in our time than died of the Spanish flu of 1918-1919 in spite of the improvement in medical treatment available now. It is not the fault of “snarky elites.”
You are not free to drive through a school zone at 80 mph nor can you go into a restaurant bare-chested and barefoot.
The only way to stop a pandemic is for everyone to be vaccinated and take mandated precautions; 700,000 dead people would tell the unbelievers that — if they were able to speak.
DOUGLAS BREWSTER
retired instructor
Covington