Social justice is killing sports. A case in point is the Olympics, where minorities have dominated the games, acted as ambassadors of the United States and proudly competed for the best nation in the world as far back as 1936, when Jesse Owens single-handedly defeated Hitler.
Now we are faced with young social activists who care nothing about their freedom but use the Olympics as a platform for objecting to the country they are supposed to represent. If you asked one of them which country they would rather represent, they would have no answer — the USA is the best nation in the world for all of the freedoms that we honor and believe in.
The protesting U.S. competitors, being so disrespectful of our country, should move elsewhere to a place that they can comfortably represent. The problem is that no such other country exists. I cannot watch these fake Americans perform on the world stage and show their misguided contempt for the greatest nation in the free world.
I will wait until love for America returns to our Olympians before I watch another Olympics. God bless the USA and God help those who use their American freedom to disrespect our great nation.
PETER CARMICHAEL
attorney
Baton Rouge