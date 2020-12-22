Looking at the statistics that show that there is a drastic change in the wealth distribution in the United States, I am going to seriously disagree with columnist Cal Thomas that “Trump’s policies continue to win, economically.” (Dec. 10) Wealth distribution charts of the United States show significant increases in the distribution of money between the wealthiest and the poorest in our country.
The Washington Center for Equitable Growth’s reports “the wealthiest 1% of families in the United States hold about 40% of all the wealth and (the rest) hold less than one-quarter of all the wealth. Notably, 25% of families have less than $10,000 in wealth.”
Sadly, these statistics are prior to the pandemic, which has caused millions of Americans to fall into poverty. How can Thomas call this a success?
Thomas also suggested there “are people that continue to deny the history, believe lies and appear ignorant of sound economic theory” if they support Joe Biden’s plans that may involve a tax increase. However, MotherJones.com notes, “In 1993, Bill Clinton passed a tax increase to reduce the deficit. Republicans said it would cripple the economy. The economy boomed for the first time since the Roaring ‘20s and the deficit turned into a surplus for four consecutive years.”
Clinton also helped create AmeriCorps, which helps meet critical needs in communities and provides a stipend to AmeriCorps participants to help cover college costs. With the current rises in poverty and the fact that President Donald Trump is leaving office with a deficit of over $23 trillion, I do not see the success behind Trump’s economics for most Americans.
However, there have been indeed economic gains in recent years. Both Trump and Congress have given so many tax cuts to corporations and estate tax cuts to wealthy families that the wealthiest have been able to amass even more personal wealth.
For those that believe in the magic of “trickle-down economics,” Americans should be seeing wage increases and better standards of living for a large majority of people that are employed by the corporations benefiting from the tax cuts. However, overall salaries have not increased.
Unfortunately, the economic benefits are given to stockholders and corporate management rather than salaried workers. Although the American people may be fortunate to have jobs right now, those jobs often don’t provide enough to cover the basic bills a single person or family has to pay in a given month.
How does one feel successful when he/she cannot afford to pay rent?
ALICE DEVALL
licensed clinical social worker
St. Francisville