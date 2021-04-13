There has been a world of talk about widening Interstate 10 from La. 415 in Port Allen to the Interstate 10/12 split as well as a new bridge below Baton Rouge somewhere near Plaquemine.
So before we go too far let’s go to the kitchen. Eggs, maybe?
You may ask what this has to do with the widening of I-10.
Well, we have (as anyone who uses this stretch of highway) a good example of what is now and what will be with the widening of I-10. You got it! It’s the bottleneck where the sand flows from top to bottom in that little neck (time) of a timer. You may increase the lanes to many times what we now have and still see bottlenecks at the restriction that is now our only exit off the I-10 bridge east.
And there is talk of a new highway south to a new bridge at Plaquemine. This road has been said to come off I-10 near Highway 415 in Port Allen. If at any time you have come into Baton Rouge from points west you may found traffic backed up even to Grosse Tete.
So, to help matters at the I-10 bridge, why not leave I-10 at Grosse Tete, take a road through the swamp to a new bridge near or in Plaquemine. You may also want an exit at some location north to the underused Audubon bridge.
A route going south and north can be done causing very little upset to the population at this exit. The population is fish, alligators and turtles in Grosse Tete. It would be mostly low-elevation land or swamp. That should make construction faster as I would think that an elevated highway should be less costly and more rapidly constructed.
So with this said let’s start over. Now go to the kitchen and look at that little timing device, flip it over and count the time it takes for you to cross that bridge.
T.M. DUFOUR
retired, Dow Operations
Central