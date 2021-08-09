The Advocate’s recent news article “La. gets mixed grades on civics, history,” states that a Thomas Fordham Institute report gives Louisiana a C grade for its civics standards. Among other shortcomings, the report states “the topic of federalism is missing entirely” from our high school curricula. To preserve our democratic federal republic, it is critical that our students be taught this subject matter.
In 1796, George Washington said the following: “A primary object … should be the education of our youth in the science of government. In a republic, what species of knowledge can be equally important? And what duty more pressing than communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?”
As BESE continues its current review and update of Louisiana's K-12 civics and history curricula, I recommend it require students to study our nation’s founding documents like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and perhaps “The President’s Advisory 1776 Commission Report” released on Jan. 18. The report is extremely well-written and seeks in its words “to enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.”
The report seeks to better educate Americans in the principles and history of our nation in the hope that a rediscovery of those principles and the forms of constitutional government will lead to a renewed American unity and a confident American future.
BESE’s consideration of the above might assist in its deliberations regarding academic requirements and how to better prepare “the future guardians of the liberties of the country.”
LAWRENCE UTER
retired lawyer
Lafayette