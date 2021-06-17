I moved to Louisiana in 2008 to assist with Hurricane Katrina relief efforts and I am writing with urgency to demand that we stop the Formosa Plastics project from being built in St. James Parish.
The members of this community are working hard to prevent this catastrophe from being built and nobody seems to be listening. Louisiana is ground-zero for the serious effects of climate change; flooding, extreme weather, coastal erosion, sea-level rise.
We need to be working towards saving our communities, our state and our planet. Let's bring green jobs that won't pollute our communities. Let's work towards addressing the needs of friends in nearby parishes and work towards making their quality of life better.
Listen to the members of this community: Stop the construction of the Formosa Plastics plant now.
KATE PUSZYKOWSKI
server
Jefferson