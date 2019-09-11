When speed limits on the Basin Bridge were originally lowered to 55 for trucks, traveling only in the right lane and 65 for automobiles I regularly traveled the area going to and from Lafayette. At that time speed limits were strictly enforced. State troopers were visible with radar, I saw cars pulled over for tickets, helicopters patrolled, trucks formed a line in the right lane. People learned quickly to obey speed limits. We need more enforcement of existing speed limits, not a lower limit.
Carolyn Wunstel
retired
Gonzales