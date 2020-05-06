Things we’ve learned (or can no longer deny) since the novel coronavirus pandemic began:
1. Workers at grocery stores and fast-food restaurants are critical to the functioning of our country. They are not (and should not be) all teenagers working after school, and they deserve more than $7.50 an hour.
2. It’s OK to wear a face-covering in public. Not wanting Muslim women to do so is nothing more than religious bigotry.
3. A portion of American people will think anything and everything is a conspiracy to take away their freedoms. This includes a worldwide pandemic.
4. Health insurance should not be tied to employment.
5. It was a mistake to demonize scientists in an attempt to create confusion around the fact of human-influenced climate change. It has created a cadre of people who will not believe the facts of a pandemic, even when their lives and the lives of fellow Americans are at stake.
6. Anyone can have a disaster hit them and need financial help from the government. Needing financial help does not now (and never has) reflected on your value as a person.
7. Some people actually do value money more than other people’s lives. They have made that very clear.
8. “Real patriot” is a white supremacist dog-whistle for people who want to overthrow our government and replace it with a racist, reactionary Christian caliphate.
9. If you are a white man waving a Confederate flag, you can enter a state capitol armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
10. The American public is poorly educated.
MICHAEL NORRIS
college instructor
Baton Rouge