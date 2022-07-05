Outlawing abortion is just a bad idea.
I’m an old man who’s probably already had his last sex, but that doesn’t mean I’ve turned against it.
In my mind, sex is the best it gets. It’s fun, good exercise and free! Most importantly, it’s life’s most spectacular form of intimacy. Think of music, think of poetry.
People are going to have sex. We humans love to make love. Of course, sometime procreation is what it’s all about, but that’s only “sometimes.”
Most of the time, the main point of sex is joy, communication, passion. Is there something wrong with embracing someone like your life depended on it?
Sometimes, in that embrace, by mistake, or bad luck, or carelessness, we create a fetus. In a desired pregnancy, common sense says that fetus is a wondrous miracle. In an unwanted pregnancy, common sense says that fetus is the equivalent of a bulldozer falling on a couple’s head.
All my life I’ve known the difference between a fetus and a baby. Now I’m being told there is no difference. That’s a distortion of words, and an error. The foundation of a house is not a “beloved home.” A three-month-old fetus is not a baby.
Having a kid shouldn’t be a surprise assignment from God. Raising a kid is a 21-year project that’s going to take up all of the parent(s)' resources. Even then, it might never be finished. Pushing people into parenthood is bad business.
Sex is beautiful. God did give it to us. We should not be asking every man and woman, every time they enjoy this gift, to be wagering on a lifelong obligation to raise a child.
The abortion alternative comes from our friend, science. It’s not the enemy.
TOM BARTON
retired computer programmer
Baton Rouge