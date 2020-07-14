The Advocate recently published a letter to the editor written by my friend Brett Landry, responding to a Bayou Brief interview I conducted with our former LSU professor, James Carville.
Unfortunately, Landry brazenly misquotes Carville and then smears him as espousing "undeniably racist comments." He is referencing a point in the interview in which we discuss comments made by former Vice President Joe Biden during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, a nationally-syndicated radio show.
What you’ll hear, clear as day, is Carville saying the following: “Joe Biden went on there (The Breakfast Club). What he should have said is what J.C. Watts’s daddy said. He was a black preacher in Oklahoma. He said, ‘A black person voting for a Republican is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.'”
Landry simply scrubs both former U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts, R-Okla., and his late father, the Rev. Buddy Watts, from his letter and attributes the quotation to Carville. It is particularly ironic, not only because Buddy Watts’s wisecrack about Colonel Sanders earned considerable attention when he first said it 21 years ago, but also because his son had been the only Black Republican in Congress for the majority of his four terms in office.
Perhaps we can use this as a ”teachable moment.” If Carville had said, “Segregation now! Segregation tomorrow! Segregation forever!” there would be a word to describe that: racist.
If instead he’d said, “George Wallace said, ‘Segregation now! Segregation tomorrow! Segregation forever!’ there would be another word to describe that: history.
As Louisianians, we need to have these discussions, but it’s also vital we adhere to a rudimentary level of fact-checking.
Landry claims our former professor, whom he wrongly characterizes as an "instructor," not only “ignores the agency of Republican-identifying African American voters and elected officials across the country, but [he] also attacks their racial identity based on how they prioritize political issues before voting." As a Black man in America — and more specifically in the Deep South, I can tell you my race is and always has been a political issue.
The protests that erupted after the unjust police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks are representative of this. Our lives are at risk, so when Senate Republicans introduced the Justice Act that didn't go far enough, Democrats appropriately blocked the bill.
I agree with Landry that the United States should be a “marketplace of ideas,” yet he appears to think Black Republicans should be insulated from any critical debate.
I’m reminded of one of the first phrases Carville uttered while I was a student of his: “I am not here for your comfort.”
FREDERICK D. BELL
co-director, Louisiana Youth Platform
Gonzales