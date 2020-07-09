I just watched the morning news and saw very young children from Lutcher School protesting. I can't stay silent.
I wonder if any parent told their child, “Yes, some people are still racist, but in my time, there were ‘For Whites Only’ signs, ‘Colored Only’ signs. Honey, people of color had to sit in back of buses only, eat at certain counters. But we have come so far. There is more to do but things are changing.” I wonder if any parent told their child that.
The Gayle Bensons, like me, lived during these times and were appalled by it. But she doesn't have guts to tell Malcolm Jenkins or Britney Brees about just how far we have come. Sad!
I'm sorry the Malcolm Jenkinses of the country were stopped by a bad cop, but what is going on now, is equally as shameful.
God Bless America, blemishes and all.
MICHELE MABERRY
retired legal assistant
Covington