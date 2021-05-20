In response to Ben Shapiro's column "Left values social justice over individuals justice," apparently Shapiro has a fixation on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. The May 7 column was the second or third time he's written about and apparently has a problem with the outcome of that trial. He says there are lingering questions about the verdict. The only thing lingering is his obsession of the guilty verdict.
Maybe he should relinquish his status as a commentator and pursue a career as a defense attorney, since he has come up with numerous reasons why Chauvin should not have been convicted, all the while ignoring what was so painfully obvious to everyone but him: Derek Chauvin is guilty.
Shapiro had a problem with the court not approving a change of venue. I'm only bringing this up because maybe he doesn't realize that there wasn't a civilized venue on earth that hadn't witnessed the inhumanity to George Floyd perpetuated by Derek Chauvin. There were protests in foreign countries all over the world. So Shapiro needs to let it go and move on.
At the rate the police are killing Black people since the verdict, I'm sure he will have plenty of opportunities to present his opinion of why those future convictions are a result of social justice as opposed to simply justice.
ELLIOT J. GRAY
retired plant worker
New Orleans