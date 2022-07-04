Oh, here we go — another whining letter by an old-timer in “thawl bidness” about how President Joe Biden is choking off oil and gas supplies with his policies, charging that upon taking office:
“Biden began making good on his absurd campaign promise to end the American oil and gas industry, canceling more leases and lease sales and unleashing every government agency to maximize roadblocks to petroleum production, refining and marketing.”
C. Paul Hilliard neglects to note that six years ago, when another president took office, Congress lifted a 40-year ban on oil exports, so that now the United States producers sell more than half our oil at the highest prices it will fetch. Oil is a global commodity in a global market and no one cares where it comes from.
Stop whining and start producing! Prices over $100 a barrel should be good enough for you when you can produce at $25 to $35 a barrel, and it is certainly a lot better than the below zero price it was commanding a scant two years ago.
BILL HUEY
consultant
Baton Rouge