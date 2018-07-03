I am going to write this letter using the most simple grammar I can muster up in order for each member of Congress to understand without the use of an assistant. I don't care if you have a D, R, I or No Party behind your name. I, like millions of Americans, are tired of your intentionally delaying, bickering, lying, using party affiliations and several other stupid reasons for not performing the duties you were elected. You have entirely too many committees in Congress. As we say in the Deep South, "one hand does not know what the other is doing." You are in that position.
My problem is that all of you are aware that you are surrounded by political parasites and you as an elected official tolerate this because from them you obtain fake news and then you search for the first available TV camera to repeat a lie. All we read or see on TV is closed-door committee meetings at every level, letters written from one committee to the other requesting information, etc. Going from one investigation to another without results. This is sick.
The sickening part of this situation is that every member of Congress is fully aware of the name(s) of the person(s) lying, and you will not confront them as a liar. Let's cut this discussion real short. I am a U.S. Army retired criminal investigator (C.I.D special agent). Each branch of the military has an investigative section. Although the polygraph is not admissible in a court of law, we rely on offering the polygraph in many cases to help the investigator reach a conclusion, which is sent to another level of authority for a final decision. Then we go on to another case. Military investigators are guided by the Uniform Code of Military Justice. From my point of view, you have on many occasions crossed the line in conducting justice. The Justice Department and all intelligence groups, including congressional committees, are well aware of what I speak. However, not once have I heard of offering the polygraph by a committee while searching for the truth.
From one who has been on this earth for many years, I have come to one conclusion.
All of you are good people; some of you are too young; some of you are too political; some of you have been serving in Congress too long; some of you should not be in Congress. One thing I am certain, after you have released unsubstantiated news to the citizens of the United States, you need to take a polygraph exam.
Link Savoie
retired military police officer
Sunset