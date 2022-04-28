The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit. Its purpose centers on the cultural benefit for the New Orleans region.
If you volunteer for a nonprofit, it should not be for personal gain, entitlements, perks or prestige. You volunteer alongside many others to add benefit to your community.
I applaud the current board for addressing the cronyism apparently inbred into the foundation and eliminating the practice of outlandish perks for retired board members. The lawsuit filed by Michael Bagneris and Demetric Mercadel for irreparable harm caused by the cessation of implied perks shows the intent behind their volunteerism was egocentric and not philanthropic.
New Orleanians volunteer for the betterment of their community. Bagneris and Mercadel have given countless hours to the benefit of the festival.
It’s a shame they don’t take their ability to do so as a privilege, with the perk being the betterment of the community. After all, that’s why one volunteers for a nonprofit.
SUE ROTOLO
retired, volunteer director
Slidell