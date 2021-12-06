An energy expert, Robert Bryce, testifying before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources stated, "Hurting America's hydrocarbon sector by killing pipelines, banning natural gas, halting drilling on federal lands, electrifying everything and never-ending tax breaks for big wind and big solar will not solve global climate change. Instead, those moves will turbocharge inflation, imperil our energy security and impose regressive taxes on the poor and the working class. Our economy runs on hydrocarbons and that will be true for decades to come."
Addressing the committee, he stated, "Respectfully, legislators and policymakers in Washington need a big dose of energy realism."
According to recent polls, the Biden administration's push for the Green New Deal is not a priority concern for Americans.
