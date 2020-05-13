Sanitation worker Bobby Parker , right, found himself locked out of his apartment for paying his rent four days late. Because of the pandemic, the city's Civil District Court judges had halted all residential evictions, starting on March 13 and extending until at least April 24. And last week, after a legal-aid lawyer from Southeastern Louisiana Legal Services filed a petition on Parker's behalf, the court's on-duty judge ruled that Parker's eviction had been unlawful and ordered Parker's landlady to change the locks back, to fit his key. But Parker's landlady, 92-year-old Bettie Salles, has refused to comply. She hung up the phone when asked about the matter for this story, then sent a text saying: REPORT THIS: pay the $2,395 due in cash today.