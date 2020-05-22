Gov. John Bel Edwards climbs up a ladder, reaching to place a blue push pin to mark the spot of the 'River Reintroduction into the Maurepas Swamp' project, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at LSU's Center for River Studies, during an announcement that the RESTORE council has voted to approve $130 million in Deepwater Horizon oil spill dollars to fund the project. Administered by the Lousiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, (CPRA), the project will revitalize 45,000 acres of the Maurepas Swamp, the state's second-largest swamp forest, by diverting freshwater, sediment and nutrients from the Mississippi River into the swamp.