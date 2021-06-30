The “Act now for public safety in N.O.” letter of June 23 proposes five specific actions that must be considered if we are serious about addressing the crime pandemic in New Orleans. Let’s consider a strategic planning “retreat” including Mayor Cantrell, Superintendent Ferguson, and DA Williams, council members Marino, Glapion, Nyugen, Brossett, Banks, Giarrusso and Palmer. The commitment of each participant must be to agree on a short-term and long-range strategy with accountability benchmarks for each member.
The outcome could be a “compact” that represents an agreement among the individuals responsible for public safety with roles, responsibilities and accountability clearly defined. Mayor LaToya Cantrell, it’s time for action!
Please take the leadership role and provide our community with a comprehensive crime reduction strategy that included accountability standards for each and every player. We deserve nothing less and we deserve it now.
R.L. SCHMIDT
retired urban planner
New Orleans