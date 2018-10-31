Regarding "All Saints’ Day customs in New Orleans are still a must, despite changes in the city": With more than 29 years of experience working with New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries, I am very familiar with the struggles to maintain these sacred spaces. Despite the challenges, we are experiencing a renaissance as we work to restore abandoned tombs and work with families to restore their relatives final resting place.
New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries are also using technology to make finding and visiting a family tomb easier with our online Burial Records Search, and virtual online tours for those who are out of town or homebound.
While things may be changing, we are seeing younger generations in our cemeteries and especially now around All Saints and All Souls Days, groups coming together to do the traditional tomb clean-up and restoration.
New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries are treasures, and we are working daily to restore and maintain them for future generations. We invite our families and the public to come and experience the beauty and sanctity of our historic cemeteries.
Sherri Peppo
director, New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries
New Orleans