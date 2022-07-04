Columnist Michael Barone states that nothing can be done to prevent mass shootings such as those in Uvalde and Buffalo because they are “heartbreaking but rare.”
He conveniently ignores the fact that there have been 241 mass shootings in the U.S. as of May 15, and 692 mass shootings in 2021.
Selecting facts that support your argument is the refuge of the intellectually dishonest. We will never effectively reduce gun violence in this country unless we honestly acknowledge how pervasive it is.
MARK UPTON
lawyer
Baton Rouge