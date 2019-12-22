When a clearly unfit and corrupt individual ascends to the highest office in our land, it is entirely appropriate to seek his removal from Day 1. No apologies there. If Donald Trump is such an angel, why can’t we see his tax returns? Why was he found to have defrauded his charities? And why did he have to refund students of his “university"“?
I am shocked that the Republicans have given up all illusions of integrity in order to follow and defend this man. No one likes him, but it is becoming clear that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy sees the opposition as more of a threat. What exactly is it that scares you about Democrats and the majority of voters who did not vote for Trump?
I think some soul-searching is much needed by Cassidy and his fellow Rs.
Emily Taylor
self-employed
Baton Rouge