What can we as Americans do in light of the atrocities in Ukraine? How many of us have thought about what we would have done to stop the Holocaust or could not fathom how it could have happened? Now sadly, we see.
As our country and other nations have slipped into authoritarian-style leadership, we have lost our basic moral beliefs: that truth matters, that values and how we treat others matter, that might does not make right and the ends do not justify the means.
The devastation we see daily, the trains, women and children raped, murdered, tortured. We had seen this before and thought: never again. We try to assuage these horrors with words and money. Is it time for NATO to do more?
Nationalism, tribalism and demonization of the other are all aided and abetted by our media, by the failure of truth, because the end goal of riches and power justifies the means.
America is better than this. Let us remove the media, businesses, and politicians who inspire and give a stage to the worst instincts of humanity. Each of us possesses that power.
PAMELA W. STEEG
retired insurance executive
New Orleans