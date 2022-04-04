Lafayette public libraries have been a beacon of hope for our family through good times and bad.
Our kids have been enjoying programs since before they became readers; the children's staff has always been welcoming and engaging. Librarians would frequently suggest family programs and books and often knew us by name.
Once the kids became early readers, the staff was incredibly helpful in suggesting books that included lots of pictures with manageable new words for our young learners. The children took such pride in checking out their own books and sharing some of their favorites with the staff. These moments were invaluable to our homeschool family; kids asking for more books and getting excited about visiting with friends at the library was a bright spot for all of us.
As the children grew, they've been excited to participate in teen crafts and organized events, and to access new reading materials that were presented in new and exciting ways. The teen librarians have provided just the right opportunities for involvement without too much pressure, allowing our teen learners to find spaces that they find welcoming and comfortable.
Our family has spent days at the library when our home was feeling too small, when we needed a change of scenery or a safe comfortable place to just hang out. We've met lifelong friends there.
We appreciate every smile, every suggestion, every hello. We know the commitment from the staff and previous administrations have made our award-winning libraries what they are today.
Our entire family would like to thank the LPL staff for all they do for everyone in the community. We'd like to recognize their efforts this Library Week, April 3-9, and every day as they show up for all of us.
JEAN MENARD
home school mother
Church Point