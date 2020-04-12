The large concentration of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes should make the state Legislature revisit its mandate that state dollars favor the more expensive nursing home care of older citizens, instead of allowing families the less-expensive preference by many of keeping their elderly relatives at home, with professional care-giving assistance paid by these same state funds.
Nursing homes and their lobbyists in the past have vociferously opposed this type of option.
Families with limited means and no access to the state funds that go to nursing home care have no choice but to house their elderly in these facilities.
LOUIS SHEPARD
property manager
New Orleans