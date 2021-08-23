One need not be a highly educated economist to understand the law of supply and demand. In regards to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, particularly in Louisiana, daily media reports for weeks now have revealed that even the most well-managed hospitals are unable to cope with the demand for beds.
The previous administration anticipated the need for beds, doctors, nurses, medical staff and equipment by utilizing the hospital ships, Mercy and Comfort, outfitting the Javits Center in New York City, McCormick Place in Chicago, and Morial Center in New Orleans, along with numerous other temporary facilities around the country. That administration recognized, honored and rewarded the medical personnel for their unending service.
The current administration appears to ignore the crisis of the shortage of medical services sweeping across our nation. This administration seems intent on concentrating on moving more rapidly toward a socialist society with their trillion-dollar plans while allowing "illegal" immigrants to cross our porous borders. These "illegal" immigrants, with COVID-19 positive rates greater than 10%, are being flown or bused into our communities helping to spread this virus.
The demands for medical care today and over the next 60 days has clearly outpaced supply. The White House and congressional leadership must act now to protect our citizens while supporting our medical community. Where are the hospital ships and why we have not seen temporary hospital facilities constructed in a rapid pace as we saw in 2020?
Answer: Different administration with different objectives.
JOSEPH BEREY
retired banker
Covington