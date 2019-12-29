Much thanks is due to Sherman “Tiger” Joyce for his recent letter on the nature of lawsuit abuse in Louisiana. As he pointed out, Louisiana has the second-highest auto insurance rates in the country. Indeed, lower rates would be akin to a tax cut for many of our citizens. The dilemma is getting to those lower rates. Tort reform (i.e., putting a cap on damages awarded in lawsuits) would be one solution. As demonstrated by its past inaction on this topic, the Louisiana Legislature lacks the political will power to take such a step.
Another approach would be to repeal or rewrite several unjust laws that allow for larger damages than necessary to be awarded. One example of such a law is found in RS 32.295.1(E). This law provides that if the victim of a car accident was not wearing their seat belt, that fact cannot be used in court when deciding damages. As citizens, we should expect laws to be fair, but this law neglects appropriate victim accountability. Although the victims may have contributed to their own injury by behaving recklessly (and breaking the law), that fact can’t be used in court when deciding a fair amount of damages to award them. This provision creates an unfair power balance in favor of the victim and allows the victim to get a bigger payout for having broken the law. Laws like this allow personal liability lawyers to get bigger awards, force insurance companies to pay for higher damages, and, consequently, make Louisiana drivers pay higher insurance rates. It’s that simple.
Contact your state representative and ask for this provision to be stripped from the seatbelt law in the 2020 Legislative Session. The journey to lower insurance rates will be a difficult one, but it all begins by taking a first step.
Paul Wallace
engineer
Baton Rouge