Anyone who read Michael Hecht’s opinion about wind power in the Gulf of Mexico (June 18) must realize that the business of Louisiana is energy export from wind and solar, as well as oil and gas. The warning in Sam Karlin’s article about the scrutiny growing around solar projects (June 20) shows that adding renewables to our energy mix must be done carefully.
Louisiana calls itself an oil and gas state, but really it is a solar energy state. Today, Louisiana extracts solar energy captured eons ago from oil in the Gulf to propel today's gasoline cars. Tomorrow, energy from wind and solar off our coast will charge the batteries to propel tomorrow's electric cars.
Karlin’s article points out that Louisiana is doing the right thing the wrong way. The article describes resistance from agriculture about using fertile farmland to house solar panel arrays. The resisters are correct. The farmland would be better used capturing solar energy in the form of agricultural products that we can export. Reforesting would be a better use for marginal land. The forests will provide marketable carbon offsets and create the foundation for a thriving logging industry.
Solar panels are better placed in the coastal wetlands to take advantage of unimpeded solar exposure. Instead of damaging the wetlands, solar panel arrays, if done properly, can protect against coastline erosion and provide a rich habitat for our wildlife and fishing industries.
Hecht points out that Louisiana has the infrastructure and labor force in place today to embrace wind enthusiastically. Not mentioned by Hecht are reversible fuel cells technology today to store excess generated electricity to be released as needed to smooth out energy flow. Fuel cell storage will be part of our energy mix.
Louisiana needs to look beyond oil and gas to become a total energy state.
JOHN C. HOWLAND
retired software engineer
Covington