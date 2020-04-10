LSU professor Jerry Ceppos and a colleague have asked their students “to think of three words that summed up their emotions” in connection with the pandemic. Bad assignment, professor.
Although there are good places for the expression of difficult emotions, those places are characterized by small size, privacy and interpersonal trust. And although some students may need re-assurance, it is more important that they become able to function under pressure.
If Ceppos wants to be a therapist or a minister, he can quit his academic job and train to become one. In the meantime, he should spend scarce class time on what he was hired to do, which is teach students how to think. If he knows how.
DAVID CODY
consultant
New Orleans