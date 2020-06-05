The “group think” going on in the case of Drew Brees is reaching epic proportions.
Every person that comments about Brees’ opinion is negative. They are also the usual suspects that whenever someone disagrees with the group think they verbally attack and shout him down.
Just because Brees has an opinion different from them doesn't make it any less valid. I hear them say that Brees doesn't understand, but they understand Brees. How do they know what he understands?
People can come to different conclusions for many different factors and their conclusions are just as valid. When I hear people getting shouted down by the overwhelming voices from the other side, I tend to side with the person being shouted down.
There are many ways to look at this problem. I don't hear any voices expressing my opinion because if I were to voice it, I would undoubtedly be taken to task for it so it remains unexpressed.
I heard a commentator the other day say that our argument should be constructed to persuade the other side and not to receive plaudits from my own side. Convincing those on my side accomplishes nothing.
I believe those shouting Brees down should try to construct arguments that persuade those of my ilk and not the chorus of voices that already agree with them.
MICHAEL O’HARA
administrative assistant
Mandeville