In this past year since DOTD made its surprise interstate widening announcement for the Baton Rouge area, The Advocate has published at least three letters on our suggestions for interstate congestion relief in the parish. Strangely, no reporters have followed up on our opposition to DOTD’s proposal to completely replace the Baton Rouge I- 10 interstate at a projected cost of more than $600 million and eight years of detours and barrels. Its plans do not even include a simple emergency crossover or a detailed operating plan to improve simple towing efficiency. We asked for the 2008 Instant Tow Law report, and it cannot be located. The alleged report on the structural failure of the columns report is not on public websites.

Our EBR Parish Chamber — we're a different group from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber — advocated for the $8.8 million new Terrace exit four years ago. This suggestion was not in any of the public documents going back 20 years. All agree the original design is a 50-year failure. Sure, we need four lanes where we need them, not an all-new interstate scorched-earth design with little to no concern for the impact on the community, not to mention the unique City Park/ Perkins Road historic district.

We had hoped that the Terrace exit solution for diverting I - 110 traffic would also severely restrict Washington Street I-10 exit traffic. Not so. DOTD makes Washington a real estate investor's dream come true, creating unrestricted access.

Dedicated, safe Washington Street exiting, and an additional 1,700-foot fourth lane lane of merging can be easily added in the 40 feet of public right-of-way along Braddock. Safety widening of the internationally famous one-lane curve is long overdue.

Washington Street’s entrance and Dalrymple Drive's exit are too close. A continuous lane is required and can be done with ease, just it was done successfully on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla 30 years ago. Why wasn’t it done here?

Our Chamber also suggested the "Texas U" for Dalrymple I-10 eastbound via Washington. Ample right-of-way exists adjoining the Knock Knock Children's Museum.

Westbound, Acadian and Perkins entrances are way too short and can be easily extended 400 feet each and with virtually no impact on the historic Overpass District.

The Interstate “fourth lanes” will eliminate these daily bottlenecks and can be built detour-free for under $60 million and in three years, not for more than $600 million, eight years and endless detours.

Coleman Brown

Infrastructure chairman, East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce

Baton Rouge