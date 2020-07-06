The virus has crushed Louisiana’s budget future.
Louisiana citizens, like others, are averse to taxes. The school system of my home parish, Tangipahoa, is one of the least-funded school systems in the state.
The citizens of Tangipahoa have a long distrust of the school board. Years ago, when I covered the local school board as a reporter, I agreed. Today, it is a better climate.
One possible answer to the state financial dilemma is legalization of marijuana. Yeah, I hear the shrieking from here. But what are the realistic alternatives? Pot is here. For those who smoke it, they can get it tax-free.
There will need to be strict guidelines for the marketing and retailing of marijuana. Several states are learning how to do this. We can look to those states’ successes and failures as guidance.
In Tangipahoa, where the school system is in desperate need of funds, there is talk of trying to win the voters over on adding another half-cent of penny sales tax. A few years ago, the school system failed miserably to sell a proposed modest tax millage package. I supported it.
If Louisiana were progressive, it would legalize marijuana and donate a chunk of the proceeds to school systems. Another portion of the new revenue could be dedicated to road improvements.
The oil industry can no longer carry the state. Louisiana needs to improve her vision and be a part of the future. Marijuana will one day be legalized. Being ahead of the curve is better than letting your future go up in smoke.
CHARLEY VANCE
teacher
Amite