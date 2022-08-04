us 90 west pearl river bridge.jpg

The West Pearl River Bridge on US 90 is closed for emergency repairs east of Slidell, Saturday, July 2, 2022. the bridge was closed on May 24 after inspectors found significant deterioration of the deck supports during a routine inspection. (Staff Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD

The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin.

There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on 1nterstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.

This bridge repair should be addressed promptly.

JOHN H. MASSARINI

retired, health care

Slidell

