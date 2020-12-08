On Dec. 7, when you see on the news about the bombing of Pearl Harbor back in 1941, I’d like for you to think about our 28,000 American soldiers that were in the Philippines.
Four hours after Pearl Harbor was bombed the Philippines were bombed, also. Unfortunately, the United States did not send our troops in the Philippines any supplies.
After running out of food, medicine and ammunition, they had to surrender to the Japanese. This led to the Bataan Death March.
Survivors became slaves for 3½ years. At the end of World War II, the 3,000 that survived all the Japanese atrocities finally were returned to the U.S.
BETH DAWSON
retired teacher
Jackson