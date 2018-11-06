Louisiana law enforcement, from the state police to municipalities, work under federal programs that augment the pay of law enforcement officers. The federal programs use what they call "performance incentives." For example, on a seat belt detail, a trooper must issue eight seat belt citations in a 16-hour period in order to qualify for overtime. These are quotas. Period.
Louisiana law prohibits the issuance of citations using quotas, Revised Statutes, Title 40, Chapter 18, 40:2401-1.
So, why aren't any and all citations issued under these programs invalid? That's anything from seat belt to DWI. Who in the world vetted this law? Is the Attorney General awake? Are any citations issued in the state under this program legal?
Herb Freiler
self-employed
Amite