Lately, there has been a lot of talk about protecting children from various media such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. Adults need protection also.
If there is a mass killing anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, it seems that every major news station will cover it. Why would a mass shooting make national news if it is the result of a single disturbed person such as a disgruntled employee? Why do we hear about mass killings in Europe but not in Central America?
I have no problem with the news stations reporting on tragedies such as floods, tornados and forest fires that affect whole neighborhoods. I might even know someone who lives in these areas or I may want to contribute aid.
However, I already know that there are unstable people who do bad things. I don’t need to be reminded of this on a regular basis.
JAY WIERIMAN
retired statistician
Metairie