Your newspaper has had numerous editorial letters and articles written by a vast array of individuals chiming in on the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans, but I have yet to see anyone ready to cast even a shadow of liability on the City of New Orleans itself.
The city has a permits office that is supposed to review all engineering and construction plans, including specific materials list, construction methods, and other aspects of the construction process, to insure they are permitting a properly engineered structure, using the proper materials, with the proper construction methods.
Why did the city building inspectors not see the engineering faults, the material changes, and the poor construction methods the workers seemed to have complained about? The city also had a responsibility to protect the workers constructing the building, the pedestrians in the area, and the surrounding property from injury, yet I have only heard the mayor and fire chief speak of holding those responsible for the collapse responsible. I hope while they are doling out blame, they take a hard look at the city office of permits and inspection, and include them in the list of those responsible for the entire Hard Rock Hotel disaster.
Steve Fecke
retired grocer
Pearl River