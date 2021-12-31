In his letter of Dec. 14, Charles V. Duncan is correct in all his facts and research.

What he fails to see is that William Sadin and others find a conflict between the support of the people of the state for football and their support of education.

Few seem to be concerned with the low literacy rate, the drop-out rate, the decaying schools, teacher shortages, crime rate of students or recent students, etc.

Louisiana is a poor state with a poor economy. Better education would improve this.

Although I love the state and its people, they ignore education as long as there is a winning football team.

I was in graduate school at LSU in the 1970s. The library basement was leaking then. It still is.

SANDRA CLARK

teacher, librarian

Baton Rouge

