It’s amazing that our East Baton Rouge mayor-president has turned on us, her constituents, and is trying to overturn the results of a vote to create the city of St George. It is obvious that the position of mayor-president is not to the benefit of the parish of East Baton Rouge.
I recently moved back to Louisiana from the recently created city of Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Peachtree Corners developed from a simular structure to that of St George. Along with this structure, we wanted to bring in additional people and corporations. To do this, we had to create incentives such as upscale restaurants, hotels, housing, and services. The schools were already in good shape. We wanted the best. After accomplishing this, the county and city revenues increased. More people, more business, more money. Apparently, our city-parish mayor-president doesn’t recognize the benefits that would come with the creation of St George.
In summary, two issues.
1) Break up the mayor-president structure and create a parish government.
2) Let the city of St. George develop into the best it can be.
Thomas Holleran
retired
Baton Rouge