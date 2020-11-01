As a senator, I represent all of my constituents. Although a Republican, I represent many who are not. I represent the poor and the wealthy, the employed and the unemployed, the religious and the non-religious.
I am voting yes for Amendment 1 because I believe it is good for everyone.
This amendment simply ensures that the abortion policy of this state will be decided by our Legislature, not by judges. That is good for everyone. Our country was set up with three branches of government, each with their own roles. The checks and balances in our government ensure that no one branch has too much control.
Unfortunately, one branch has usurped the power of another branch. A few judges within the judicial branch have consistently overstepped their role. Instead of interpreting the laws that we, the people, make, they have created laws through their decisions.
Since 1973, abortion has been one of the most controversial issues. This is manifest in the way judge confirmation hearings are being carried out. Instead of focusing on the character and knowledge of judges, the entire focus becomes how they “feel” about this topic and what they “believe” about that topic. A judge’s own opinion should not have any bearing on whether they are fit for the position. Anyone who watched the Supreme Court confirmation process of Louisiana’s own Justice Amy Coney Barrett certainly witnessed this type of politicization of the judicial branch.
This judicial overreach is happening in state courts as well. Supreme courts in 13 states have “found” a “right to abortion” in their state constitutions. These decisions have drastically struck down common-sense legislation that went through the entire legislative process and clearly represented the will of the people. For example, in Kansas there was a law that banned late-term abortion with an exception for situations when the life of the mother is at risk. The Supreme Court of Kansas struck down that law, stating that its constitution included a “right to abortion,” despite the fact that the word “abortion” is not found in the Kansas Constitution.
We can’t let that type of judicial activism happen in Louisiana.
I supported Amendment 1 as a Republican. My dear friend and co-author, Sen. Katrina Jackson of Monroe, supported it as a Democrat. And most of my colleagues from around the state supported this ballot measure, regardless of party affiliation.
This amendment is good for the balance of powers. It is good for the people of this state to be heard through their elected officials. We are accountable to the people, and we must listen to and represent all of our constituents. The judicial branch does not have that role. Judges should simply hear the particular facts of a case before them and interpret the law, without their own opinions bearing weight.
BETH MIZELL
state senator
Franklinton