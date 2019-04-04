A few weeks ago, Alex Seghers wrote about the growing anti-abortion community in Louisiana. She talked about Woman’s New Life Center as a “true alternative” to Planned Parenthood. It’s unfortunate that in 2019, people still look at Planned Parenthood as an abortion clinic, when it has been a beacon of hope for so many marginalized people who otherwise would not have access to affordable and compassionate health care.
In 2016, I was a 22-year-old with no health insurance, and the only place I could receive medical care was Planned Parenthood. I was not there for HIV testing, but they offered it to me anyway. When my results came back positive, I was devastated, but that moment saved my life.
In Seghers’ version of pro-life, where Planned Parenthood doesn’t exist, my life is seemingly less important. Stigmatizing Planned Parenthood and implying that it is nothing more than an abortion clinic dismisses the work it does and the lives it has saved — including mine.
Jordyn Warren
graduate student
Baton Rouge