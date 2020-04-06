There is near-universal awareness of the current public health crisis facing the nation and the fact that the rapid spread of COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on resources. The sourcing out of and deployment of items such as personal protective equipment, ICU beds, and ventilators has dominated the news cycle for the last several weeks. Images and stories of front-line health care workers not having access to personal protective equipment quickly have become a frightening reality.
As supplies gradually come back online for our health care heroes, it is time to look at another group of soldiers who are essential to this fight. The grocery store clerks, bus drivers, food delivery service workers and all others who are unable to social distance to keep their paycheck desperately need our attention, as well. If they are deemed essential employees to the on-going functioning of society, it should be our essential obligation to work to ensure workplace safety for them as well.
We believe that we need to look at access to protective gear and education about workplace safety as a health equity issue. The concept of health equity is grounded in a belief that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Unfortunately, many of the above listed essential personal are disproportionately low income or hourly wage workers. They are unable to stay home from work to protect their health and often lack benefits such as paid sick leave.
In addition, these individuals, if infected can potentially spread COVID-19 to the dozens of individuals with whom they are in contact during the course of a working day. It is therefore imperative to establish a standard protocol for PPE for essential workers. Individuals should not have to choose between personal safety and a paycheck.
Leaders lead during times of crisis and right now it is time for our national corporations to lead the effort to protect their employees and establish work safety standards. Time should not be wasted in finding the best systemic approach to protecting employees.
In particular, large corporations such as Walgreens and Walmart should step up to set the example for this effort by providing cashiers and grocery store workers with protective gear when they must be in close contact with many others without the ability to socially distance. These efforts could jumpstart efforts by cities and smaller businesses who could swiftly follow their important lead.
REBEKAH E. GEE
physician and CEO, LSU Healthcare Services Division
REYNOLD VERRET
president, Xavier University
New Orleans